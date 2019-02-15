Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Attack: Siddhivinayak temple trust announces huge compensation for martyrs’ kin

Feb 15, 2019, 07:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust, in Mumbai – has announced that it will donate Rs 51 lakhs for the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for securing the nation in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday.

Announcing the decision on Friday, Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust stated that they are donating the amount as a help to the kin of the martyrs’ families. With this, the religious trust has once again proved that it stands with the people of the country and follow the path of ‘Lord Ganesha’ (elephant god), who according to Hindu mythology stands with the braves and the needy.

 

Tags

Related Articles

A quick look at the number of triple talaq cases since SC’s judgement

Dec 29, 2017, 08:09 am IST
VAT

Pay Dh20,000 fine for breaking these rules in UAE

Apr 11, 2018, 08:08 pm IST

Superstar Rajinikanth objected strike by Federation of Tamil film industry

Aug 2, 2017, 02:59 pm IST
rape

Kathua rape rerun: 8-year old raped for 8 days; killed

Apr 15, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close