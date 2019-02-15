Pulwama Attack: Siddhivinayak temple trust announces huge compensation for martyrs’ kin

Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust, in Mumbai – has announced that it will donate Rs 51 lakhs for the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for securing the nation in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday.

Announcing the decision on Friday, Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust stated that they are donating the amount as a help to the kin of the martyrs’ families. With this, the religious trust has once again proved that it stands with the people of the country and follow the path of ‘Lord Ganesha’ (elephant god), who according to Hindu mythology stands with the braves and the needy.