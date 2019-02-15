“Stop Supporting Terrorists” US to Pak over Pulwama attack

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.

“This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India,” she said in a strongly-worded statement issued by the White House.