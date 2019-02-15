Latest NewsIndia

Story of Adil Ahmad Dar Who Carried Out the Attack in Pulwama

Feb 15, 2019, 10:11 am IST
About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state.

The car that rammed a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing nearly 40 jawans on Thursday, was driven by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. According to sources in the Jammu & Kashmir police, Dar, a local from Gandibagh, Pulwama, was a class 11 student when he joined the JeM.

A police source said he had been on the radar of J&K police ever since he started “ground work” for the terror outfit, including initiating stone-pelting in the Valley.

“My name is Adil, I joined the Jaish e Mohammad a year ago. After a year’s wait, I have got the chance to do what I joined the Jaish for… By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven… this is my last message for the people of Kashmir,” Adil Ahmad says in the video, as part of an anti-India rant.

