“Terrorists will pay heavy price for Pulwama attack”, PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today warned that those responsible for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed would pay a “very heavy price” and had made a “big mistake”.

In hard-hitting comments at an official event, PM Modi said security forces had been given complete freedom to act against terror and that the nation had full faith in their courage and valour.

“I want to tell the terrorists and their backers…they have made a big mistake. You will have to pay a very heavy price…I assure everyone that the forces behind the attack…we will bring them to justice,” PM Modi said in Delhi after chairing a top level security meeting with senior ministers. He made the remarks before flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest.

Shock, grief and outrage has followed the deadly attack on Thursday in which a terrorist rammed buses in a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway with a car carrying 350 kg of explosives.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting that the government had decided to take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan’s isolation and had withdrawn Most Favoured Nation status to the country. “Those who were involved and supported the incident will have to pay a very heavy price,” said Mr Jaitley.

“There is a lot of anger, people’s blood is boiling at what happened…I understand,” the prime minister said in his remarks on the terror attack.

“The neighbouring country, if it thinks it can destabilize India, it can forget it. That will never happen,” he said, adding, “We will give a fitting, jaw-breaking response to this attack.”

He also called for all parties to stand united and rise above politics. “I urge everyone it’s an emotional and sensitive time. Whether in the government or opposition, we must stay away from politics. The country is together. Our unity will be a big factor in defeating the enemy.”

The Prime Minister also referred to “big nations” who had condemned the attack and supported India. “When all countries come together, terrorism will not survive for long.”