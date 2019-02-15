Latest NewsIndia

These Tweets Supporting Pulwama Attack Will Boil Your Blood

Feb 15, 2019, 08:44 am IST
Less than a minute

About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. Soon after reports came in on the toll mounting in the shameful Pulwama terror attack, Twitter was flooded with tweets supporting the attack in Kashmir. Some of these Tweets are from India and there is even a student from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who celebrated the attack. His Tweet was soon deleted though. Check out some of this hate spreading Tweets.

 

 

