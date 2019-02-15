Latest NewsInternational

US leader accuses European allies of trying to break ‘iran strategy’

Feb 15, 2019, 10:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

US Vice President Mike Pence has accused Washington’s European allies of trying to break US sanctions against Tehran.

Speaking at a Middle East conference organised by the United States in Poland, Pence slammed the European Union for remaining party to the agreement after US President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from it last year and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran.

His comments come after Germany, France, and Britain last month launched a financial tool to help European firms in Iran avoid US sanctions.

Tags

Related Articles

Union cabinet approves stringent anti-piracy law

Aug 2, 2018, 06:12 am IST

SpiceJet to launch four new domestic flights

Sep 15, 2017, 11:37 pm IST

Hot and beautiful pics of bollywood actress Alia Bhatt – See Photos

Dec 18, 2017, 11:46 pm IST

After Seeing Sanjay Dutt’s Gift To Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor Was So Angry Towards Him

Jun 19, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close