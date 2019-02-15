US leader accuses European allies of trying to break ‘iran strategy’

US Vice President Mike Pence has accused Washington’s European allies of trying to break US sanctions against Tehran.
Speaking at a Middle East conference organised by the United States in Poland, Pence slammed the European Union for remaining party to the agreement after US President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from it last year and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran.
His comments come after Germany, France, and Britain last month launched a financial tool to help European firms in Iran avoid US sanctions.
