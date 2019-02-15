Will establish initiatives to protect women from Kerala going abroad,says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala will establish three initiatives to prevent exploitation of women from the state going abroad, the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in Dubai on Friday.

A women’s wing in the Norka Roots department for Non-Resident Keralites, migration facilitation centres at airports, and pre-embarkation orientation centres in passport offices, will be established to put an end to exploitation of Kerala women going abroad, Vijayan said.

“The NRI women’s cell will handle the issues related to Malayali women employed in foreign countries,” he said.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the first Loka Kerala Sabha Middle East Conference in Dubai.

He said the government is in discussion with airlines in the GCC, including the UAE, to expand its scheme to offer discounts in airfare to those families with Norka registration cards.

Vijayan also announced a host of initiatives to ensure the welfare of the expats and attract investment to the state that faced devastating floods last year.

He thanked the Malayali expats and others who contributed in cash and kind for the flood relief efforts and for rebuilding Kerala.