Woman Gets ‘no caste-no religion’ Certificate After a 9-year-old battle

A certificate stating that a woman does not belong to any caste or religion was issued recently in Vellore.

M.A. Sneha’s parents always left the ‘caste’ and ‘religion’ columns blank in application forms and now Sneha has a certificate that says “This is to certify that she does not belong to any caste or religion”

A Sneha Parthibaraja, a lawyer who later claimed she was the first in the country to get such an official certificate.

The 35-year-old lawyer said: “Irrespective of what caste or religion they were born into, people with means should apply for the ‘no-caste-noreligion’ status, so that economically weaker sections and individuals fighting for their basic rights would get their due without hassle.” Parthibaraja had submitted the last application on May 2017, in response to which, the certificate was issued.

“Being an advocate I wanted to break this barrier. As a result of my nine-year struggle and regular follow-up on the last application submitted in May 2017, the government has now issued the no-caste-no-religion certificate,” the lawyer said.

Parthibaraja said that every person in the country should apply for the ‘no-caste-no-religion’ certificate to make sure that the lower strata of the society can fight for their rights without any problem.