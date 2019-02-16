Here is How Much Each State Announced for Martyred Soldier’s Family in Pulwama Attack

At least 38 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded. The different State government has announced compensation for the family of the martyred soldiers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced compensation of ?50 lakh to the families of deceased CRPF jawans from the state in the Pulwama terror attack. He also announced that the state will provide “complete support to the education of the slain soldiers’ children”

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced compensation of ?1 crore to the family of Ashwini Kumar Kachhi, a CRPF jawan from the state who was martyred in the Pulwama attack on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced ex-gratia of ?25 lakh each to families of 12 CRPF soldiers from the state who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a solatium of ?20 lakh each to families of two CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Palaniswami on Friday condemned the death of the 40 jawans and said, “I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of those who were killed.”