Kottiyoor Rape Case : Sister Lucy prays for punishing Father Robin Vadakkumchery

Feb 16, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal, who was in the headlines for facing disciplinary action from the Catholic church has expressed her prayer that father Robin must be punished in the case. The Catholic church has issued a show-cause notice against her. In the notice, it is pointed out that Sister Lucy, earned a driving license without the permission of Church and bought a car from her salary. Father Robin was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl. The court gave him 60-year imprisonment.

 

