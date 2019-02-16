Protest against Bishop Franco: Sister Lucy gets show cause notice again

Sister Lucy Kalappura, the nun who dared to challenge the wrongdoings of the Church, has been issued a second warning letter by the Church ‘since her lifestyle and actions are not in line with our religious and community life’.

This is the second warning letter issued by Sister Ann Joseph, Superior General, Franciscan Ciarist Congregation (FCC), to the nun in a span of one-and-a-half months.

Sister Lucy Kalappura has consistently stood with the survivor nun in the Bishop Franco rape case and the other nuns who supported her. She has been vocal too on how the Church is wrong in cornering the nuns who are standing for a cause.

The second warning, issued on February 14, was on the grounds that her reply to the first warning ‘was found insufficient and unacceptable.’ The first letter was issued on January 1 this year. The sister will be expelled if an explanation is not given within March 10.

Meanwhile, Sister Lucy reacted that more accusations were there in the latest show cause notice and she had nothing much to explain. “I’m living in a right way…I have not done any wrong and I can’t give an answer in order to please the church. My wish is to continue as a nun in the convent,” she added.