Pulwama Terrorist Adil Ahmad’s Father Reveals When he Left Home

The car that rammed a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing nearly 40 jawans on Thursday, was driven by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.

According to sources in the Jammu & Kashmir police, Dar, a local from Gandibagh, Pulwama, was a class 11 student when he joined the JeM.

A police source said he had been on the radar of J&K police ever since he started “ground work” for the terror outfit, including initiating stone-pelting in the Valley.

Ghulam Dar, the father of terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar said Adil had left for Jammu to write his Class 12 exam one day last year and never returned home. “I had no idea about his terror activities,” he added. Adil joined Jaish-e-Mohammed in March 2018 and was on police’s radar since then.