Samsung M 30 to be Launched in February. Here is the Price

Samsung Galaxy M30 could make its debut in India in February, according to IANS, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point. The phone is said to go on sale in the first week of March. Samsung Galaxy M30 will be the company’s third phone in its M-series, which launch with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones.

Galaxy M30 mobile features a 6.38″ (16.21 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels and runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The device is powered by Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) processor paired with 4 GB of RAM.

The design language of the new Galaxy M30 is expected to be similar to the both Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. However, Samsung M30 would get an AMOLED screen rather than the TFT screens that were seen on Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The Samsung M30 is expected to come with a full-HD + screen measuring 6.38 inches with a screen resolution of 2210 x 1080 pixels.

Galaxy M30 will have a triple camera system. Galaxy M30 can be seen with a vertical camera layout with the configuration as 13 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 5 megapixels. One of the three cameras will have an ultra wide-angle lens together with a telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with 4G-VoLTE connectivity in both the SIM slots. It also has options such as Wi-Fi, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass and many more. The device draws the charge from a Li-ion battery. The capacity of 5,000mAh Li-ion gives it a healthy backup for hours.