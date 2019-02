Unseen Pictures of Shloka Mehta, the to-be wife of Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani, the older son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to childhood friend Shloka Mehta in March last year. She runs ConnectFor, an online volunteering platform under the aegis of the Rosy Blue Foundation

Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and his wife Mona. They are to get married on March 9. Shloka is the daughter of Arun Russell Mehta, MD of Rosy Blue, a $2 billion diamond cutting, polishing and trading company, whose own net worth is around Rs 3,000 crore. Mehta is the former Vice Chairperson of the Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and currently serves as the member of the Diamond Panel of the Committee of Administration of the GJEPC.