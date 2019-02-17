BCCI president writes to CoA, requests to donate Rs 5 crore for Pulwama martyrs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna has proposed to contribute at least Rs 5 crore to the families of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. The acting president, in a letter to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), chief Vinod Rai, requested this.

The acting President, in his own capacity also requested the state associations as well as the IPL franchises to make a generous contribution to the cause.

Khanna also requested that a two-minute silence be observed in the memory of the killed soldiers during the opening game of the India vs Australia series as well as the IPL.