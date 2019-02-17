NEWS

Fans call for India vs Pakistan Cricket ties to be cancelled after Pulwama Terrorist Attack

Feb 17, 2019, 07:11 am IST
The entire nation is reeling in anguish after the Pulwama terror strike – Kashmir’s worst-ever attack on security forces – where more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and several were left injured. The bloodbath was carried out by Pakistan’s terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad” on the 14th of February 2019 after a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. In the wake of the incident, social media saw an outpour posts of shock, anger, and condolences.

Now, after the Pulwama terror, Indian cricket fans on Twitter have urged that there should be no cricket ties with Pakistan in the future, not even in the upcoming 2019 cricket world cup, here are some reactions:

Earlier, following the Uri attack in 2016, the then BCCI president Anurag Thakur clarified that there will no question of a cricket match with Pakistan.

“Priority is to expose Pak as a country which sponsors terrorism. No question of playing cricket with such a nation,” he stated.

