Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep to join Mohanlal’s new film

‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is the upcoming big-budget periodic film from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team. The film would bring in the top actors from various film industries. Along with Mohanlal, the film also features popular names from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Now, it seems that another big star has joined the film. The unconfirmed reports doing the rounds suggest that Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep is also a part of this highly-awaited project. If the reports doing the rounds are true, the film would mark the debut of Sudeep in Malayalam film industry. Kicccha Sudeep is a well-known face for the Malayalam film audiences and his performance in Telugu movie Eega has fetched him a lot of fans out here.

A few location stills, featuring Sudeep and Priyadarshan has been doing the rounds on social media and this has led to the reports that Sudeep is a part of the movie. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

The period flick based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar has actors from various industries across the country. Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Ashok Selvan, and Manju Warrier are already confirmed in the cast.

‘Marakkar’ is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the movie.