PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stones for development projects worth Rs. 33,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 33,000 crore at Barauni in Bihar’s Begusarai district. Later, he will also address a public meeting at Ulao airport premises in Barauni.

He will lay foundation of ambitious Patna Metro Rail Project at a cost of 13,366 crore rupees. Recently, the Centre had given its nod to the project which comprises 31 Kms long stretch of elevated, underground and surface rail route, with two corridors and 11 stations.

These projects will enhance connectivity, especially in the city of Patna and nearby areas. They will significantly augment the availability of energy in the city, and the region. The projects will also boost fertilizer production, and significantly enhance medical, and sanitation facilities in Bihar.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the electrification of Railway Lines on the Barauni-Kumedpur, Muzaffarpur-Raxaul, Fatuha-Islampur and Biharsharif-Daniawan sectors. The Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

The Phulpur to Patna stretch of the Jagdishpur-Varanasi Natural Gas pipeline and the Patna City Gas Distribution project will also be inaugurated. The PM will lay the foundation stone for the augmentation of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline from Durgapur to Muzaffarpur and Patna. These projects will significantly elevate the availability of energy in the city and the region.