Public hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Case to Resume From Monday

Feb 17, 2019, 06:34 am IST
Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan over Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM (Pak based terror group) which killed 40 CRPF personnel, the public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will commence from Monday before the United Nations’s International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In April 2017, 48-year-old Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage following which India moved the ICJ. A 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated.

The UN’s top court has set a timetable for the public hearing in the case from February 18 to 21 in The Hague and Harish Salve, who represents India in the case, is expected to argue first on February 18. Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Man­soor would lead the Pakistani delegation at the ICJ while Director General South Asia Mohammad Faisal would lead the Foreign Office side, a senior official told a Pakistani portal.

The English Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi will make submissions on February 19 from Islamabad’s side. Then India will reply on February 20 while Islamabad will make its closing submissions on February 21, the portal added. It is expected that the ICJ’s decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019.

