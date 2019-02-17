Latest NewsIndia

Stampede-like Situation of customers at Mall to buy sarees priced Rs 10

Feb 17, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
A stampede-like situation arose in at CMR shopping mall in Hyderabad’s Siddipet after customers came in huge number to buy sarees priced at Rs 10 each. Many people have been reported to be injured.

According to police, as the word spread, women and girls rushed to avail the offer creating a stampede-like situation.

A woman also reportedly alleged that she lost her 5 tolas of gold chain, Rs. 6,000 cash, and a debit card.

After the theft, the local police reached the CMR shopping mall and has launched an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident which took place on December 21, last year, eight students were severely injured in a stampede-like situation at a college festival that was organised at the Jashoda Rang Mandir, next to Mithibai College, Vile Parle. The students had to be immediately taken to RN Cooper Hospital.

In yet another incident on September 29, at least 15 people died in a stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone railway station triggered by heavy rains. The incident at Elphinstone railway station was reported at 10:46 AM at a foot-over bridge. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit said that the required agencies had been mobilised. Western Railway PRO said that 30 people were injured and taken to the KEM hospital.

