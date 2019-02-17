Union Minister faces backlash over selfie at martyr’s funeral

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Alphonse Kannanthanam has come under fire for posting a photo with near the body of a soldier martyred in the Pulwama attack. The minister had posed for a photograph standing beside the body during the last rites of the soldier.

Kannanthanam had put up the photo on Facebook along with the caption saying that the funeral of jawan V.V. Vasanthakumar was held at the soldier’s home and it is because of soldiers like him that citizens of the country can live peacefully.

Social media was quick to condemn his post, with several users calling him out for his insensitivity. After facing heavy criticism, Kannanthanam took down the post.

The minister responded to the allegations saying, he does not take selfies and has never done so.

“I have to say to those who question my patriotism that for the last 40 years I have been carrying out my duties in the public domain alone and have been actively working in the public domain. I do not want to have a collector’s position or a ministerial chair.”

“My father was a soldier. So I understand and appreciate the sacrifices of Indian soldiers make for us,” he said.