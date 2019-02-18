11-Year-Old Girl Donates the Money She Saved For Birthday to J&K martyrs

In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district.

Countless stories of tributes to the slain soldiers are coming in from different parts of the country. One such story is that of an 11-year-old girl from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The 11-year-old school-goer Muskan Ahirwar has been running a library for slum kids in the city for last several years.

A total of Rs 680 that I had saved in my piggy bank for my birthday along with the money I collected from my friends amounted to Rs 1,100, said Muskan. The schoolgir handed over the money to the office superintendent of the District Sainik Kalyan Office (DSKO).

“At the time when our soldiers were dying in cowardly terror attacks, how can I celebrate my birthday,” said Muskan, who has received several prizes for running a library for slum kids since 2015.