Apple’s 2019 Macbook Pro to have these Features?

Apple is planning an “all-new” MacBook Pro design for this year, well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

The note, acquired by MacRumours, states that Apple will release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPads and a 31-inch 6K monitor. There’ll also be new iPhones with bilateral charging, which means you’ll be able to use your iPhone’s battery to charge other devices.

Kuo also believes that the long-awaited new Mac Pro will be coming this year with “easy to upgrade components,” though Apple itself has already said as much.

He also says the 13-inch MacBook Pro “may” add a 32GB RAM option. Currently, the 13-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at 16GB of RAM, while the 15-inch does support 32GB.