Dispute on Brexit: 7 MP's quit Party

Feb 18, 2019
Britain’s Opposition Labour Party suffered a jolt on Monday as seven anti-Brexit MPs quit the party in protest against its leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to issues including Brexit and anti-Semitism. The rebel MP’s would sit as a separate independent group within Parliament.

The move marks the biggest split in Labour since a so-called gang of four senior figures left the party in 1981 to form the Social Democratic Party.

Many of the MPs within the Opposition support campaigning for a second referendum to allow the British public another say over Brexit.

They say March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union is nearing without a deal acceptable to the UK Parliament insight from the ongoing Conservative Party-led government’s negotiations.

