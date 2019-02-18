Encounter at Pulwama, Three Soldiers Killed

There seems to be no respite in Pulwama. After a deadly attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 44 CRPF personnel, Four more soldiers including an officer were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama. The firing has now stopped and search operations are going on.

Terrorists opened fire after security forces zeroed in on two to three terrorists hiding in the Pinglan area. The firing has stopped and search operations are going on. A cordon and search operation was launched late last night by army, police and CRPF personnel after a tip off that terrorists were hiding in the area.