KeralaLatest News

Left intellectual Sunil . P. Ilayidoam slams youth congress activist’s murder

Feb 18, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Social activist and left intellectual Dr.Sunil.P.Ilayidom has come forward criticizing the murder of youth congress activists in Kasaragod. Choosing the path of violence and murder will certainly benefit the fascists. These kinds of murders will not do good for the politics of democracy. He in his facebook page wrote his opinion. Yesterday night two Yout Congress activists were killed by unidentified assassins.

? ??????????? ?????????????? ????????????? ????????? ????????????????????.??????????? ???????????????? ????????…

Gepostet von Sunil Elayidom am Sonntag, 17. Februar 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jobs in Dubai : Salary Dh80,000 per month,no qualification needed -Here’s the details

Oct 29, 2017, 10:35 pm IST
Nawaz

Tragedy of Pakistan leaders and rulers including Nawaz Sheriff

Jun 27, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Suhana Khan is soon going to take over Bollywood ; These gorgeous photos are proof to it

Jan 3, 2018, 08:19 pm IST

40-Year-Old Bridge Collapsed: One Killed and Many Injured

Sep 4, 2018, 08:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close