Left intellectual Sunil . P. Ilayidoam slams youth congress activist’s murder

Social activist and left intellectual Dr.Sunil.P.Ilayidom has come forward criticizing the murder of youth congress activists in Kasaragod. Choosing the path of violence and murder will certainly benefit the fascists. These kinds of murders will not do good for the politics of democracy. He in his facebook page wrote his opinion. Yesterday night two Yout Congress activists were killed by unidentified assassins.
Gepostet von Sunil Elayidom am Sonntag, 17. Februar 2019
