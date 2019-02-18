KeralaLatest News

Malayalam Writer Asokan Charuvil criticize murder of youth congress activists

Feb 18, 2019, 04:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Renowned Malayalam writer and former PSC member Asokan Charuvil have criticized the murder of two youth congress workers. He asked the government must ensure that the accused were punished ideally. The police must inquire and must find the real culprits. Asokan on his facebook page expressed his opinion.

?????? ???????????? ????? ????????? ????? ????? ?????? ???????? ????????????? ???????????? ????????? ?????????????????….

Gepostet von Asokan Charuvil am Sonntag, 17. Februar 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Speeding kills

SHOCKING! Accident kills 3 AIIMS doctors on spot

Mar 18, 2018, 01:33 pm IST

Famous tennis star bit by his pet

Jan 14, 2019, 02:12 pm IST

The prime minister is less literate in history, geography and economics: Congress

Nov 24, 2018, 11:25 am IST
kashmir

Army Fires at stone Pelters: Three Civilians and a Teenage Girl Killed

Jul 7, 2018, 02:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close