Pulwama Terror Attack: ‘India must end ‘state repression against Kashmiris’ , says Pakistan

The Pakistan government has officially said that in order to maintain peace in Kashmir, India must end the state repression against Kashmiris. “India must come out of the denial mode, end state repression against Kashmiri youth, address widespread alienation in IoK and pursue the path of dialogue,” said a statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal. It said the “bluster, belligerence and pursuit of expedient standards to suit internal political interests is both delusional and counterproductive”.

The statement also ruled out any role of Pakistan in the attack and urged India to pursue the path of dialogue. The Foreign Office statement said that the JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and that Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions. “India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack. India owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar’s arrest and custody since 2017,” it said.