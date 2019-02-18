Pulwama Terror Attack: Two Militants Killed by Army

There seems to be no respite in Pulwama. After a deadly attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 44 CRPF personnel, Four more soldiers including an officer were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama and now the army is retaliating.

As per reports, 2 militants have been killed in an encounter in Pinglan, Pulwama. The encounter continues as security forces suspect one more militant is holed up.

Mufti Abdullah and Kamran were suspected to be masterminds of the attack on the CRPF convoy.