Domestic stocks on Monday closed with losses for the eighth session in a row. Both stocks lost around 0.8% even as global cues were positive.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange declined 311 points to end at 35,498. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also fell 83 points to settle at 10,641.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, VEDL and NTPC, while the losers were led by TCS, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and Sun Pharma.