“Targeting innocent Kashmiris is reprehensible” CPI(M) Tells Centre

Feb 18, 2019, 07:24 am IST
In the deadliest attack ever on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 CRPF personnel were martyred and several others were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles in Pulwama district. The whole country is mourning the incident and different political leaders have offered their support to P.M Modi in giving a fitting reply to Pakistan. CPI(M) has now warned the center that it should not use this time to target the innocent kashmiris.

It is natural that people are aggrieved and saddened by the killing of the CRPF jawans in Pulwama. But to utilize this occasion to target innocent Kashmiris is reprehensible,” the party said.

“The CPI-M expresses serious concern at the attacks on students and people belonging to Kashmir which have taken place in different parts of the country. Students were beaten up in Dehradun by Bajrang Dal and VHP men,” thebparty added in a statement.

