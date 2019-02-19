Latest NewsIndia

Jet Planes Collide Mid-Air, Pilot Dead

Feb 19, 2019, 01:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two jets of the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team came crashing down after they collided in Bengaluru a day before the Aero India show begins in the city. While two pilots managed to eject with injuries, one pilot reportedly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“I’m aware of it (incident),” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.

Wing Commander, Praful Bakshi, told India Today: “It requires a tremendous amount of expertise, and such crashes keep on happening all over the world. This is extremely dangerous, and requires hours and hours of practice. The incident is quite unfortunate, but now the probe will be done, and experts will analyse it.”

The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru. ahead of the mega show. “There were three pilots, one has died. Two are safe with
injuries,” MN Reddi, Director General of Police, Fire Services, told news agency PTI.

Tags

Related Articles

MS.Dhoni breaks yet another record in Cricket history

Feb 10, 2019, 06:39 am IST

Sara Ali Khan shares pics of Raksha Bandhan Celebration with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Aug 26, 2018, 03:09 pm IST
Monkey

Monkey steals 16-day-old baby from home,rescue operation launched

Apr 1, 2018, 07:20 am IST

Woman lost Job after she Refused to Wear Bra at Work!

Sep 6, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close