Jet Planes Collide Mid-Air, Pilot Dead

Two jets of the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team came crashing down after they collided in Bengaluru a day before the Aero India show begins in the city. While two pilots managed to eject with injuries, one pilot reportedly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“I’m aware of it (incident),” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.

Wing Commander, Praful Bakshi, told India Today: “It requires a tremendous amount of expertise, and such crashes keep on happening all over the world. This is extremely dangerous, and requires hours and hours of practice. The incident is quite unfortunate, but now the probe will be done, and experts will analyse it.”

The accident took place at around 11:50 am during a rehearsal session at the Yelahanka airbase in north Bengaluru. ahead of the mega show. “There were three pilots, one has died. Two are safe with

injuries,” MN Reddi, Director General of Police, Fire Services, told news agency PTI.