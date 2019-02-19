Mamata Banerjee Says Her Phone is being Tapped

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday alleged that the Central Government led by Narendra Modi is tapping her phone. Mamata mad this statement while reacting on the terror attack on CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“The Government had inputs from intelligence agencies on Feb 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why 78 convoys were still allowed?…I also have intelligence reports that my phone is always taped, as you all know.” she said while speaking to media.

On February 18, 40 security personnel lost their lives and several others were injured after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.