OnePlus 7 First Image Leaked, Here is What We Know

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7 in the first half of 2019 and its successor in the second half. The first OnePlus phone, which usually debuts around June and July, is likely to break the covers quite early probably in April or May.

Now, a Chinese tipster, @Steven_Sbw has leaked OnePlus 7’s front panel with the display on, confirming that the OnePlus 6T successor will have FullView screen and no punch-hole camera, as reported previously.

It has a slightly thick bezel on top, but on all other three sides, the screen goes to the very edge of the frame similar to the iPhone X and later models, except for the awkward notch.

The mentioned source seems to be new in leaking the unreleased devices as the leakster has no record of sharing any sort of leaks.