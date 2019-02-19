Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist releases new video : Watch Here

Feb 19, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
a new video has emerged wherein a terrorist reportedly of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claims the outfit can carry out Pulwama-type attack anytime. The new video surfaced on a day when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denied his country’s role in Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar, before ramming into explosive-loaded SUV into a bus of a CRPF convoy, recorded a video and said the attack in Pulwama was revenge for killing JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephews. In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, Dar on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot.

