PM Narendra Modi flags off World’s first Diesel to Electric Locomotive in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his constituency, Varanasi, today to flag off the world’s first diesel to electric locomotive. The project was completed by the Diesel Locomotives Works in record time. PM Modi took keen interest and went around the factory and inspected the engine from inside.

The conversion of the diesel locomotive into an electronic one was a landmark achievement of the Indian Railways, as part of its efforts to completely electrify the broad gauge network in the country.

The high profile project of the Railways was part of its Mission 100 per cent electrification and de-carbonization agenda. The work on the project began in December 2017 and from conceptualizing to building the electric locomotive was carried out in just 69 days, said a Railways official.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter and congratulated the engineers involved in the project. “Congratulations to our engineers on making world’s first Diesel to Electric Locomotive Engine at DLW, Varanasi,” said Mr Jaitley.

PM @narendramodi inspecting and flagging off world's first Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive at Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/aySp9tWjB1 — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 19, 2019