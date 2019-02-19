Latest NewsIndia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in India

Feb 19, 2019, 10:11 pm IST
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi for a day’s visit on Tuesday evening. He was warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport with a hug. The visit will be closely-watched for talks between the two leaders on terrorism and trade.

Amid India’s efforts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan as punishment for Pulwama terror attack, the Crown Prince had praised Islamabad’s “efforts for regional peace and security” and announced investments worth 20 billion dollars at the end of his visit to the country yesterday.

 

