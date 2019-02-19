Super Snow Moon Tonight- Here is What You Need to Know

A super snow moon, mid-winter moon or the hunger moon will cross the skies on Tuesday, February 19. Super Moon is a term used with a full moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth. On February 19, the Moon will be just 356,846 km away from the Earth, in contrast, this year’s farthest full moon on September 14, 2019 will be at 406,248 km away from our planet.

The moon on Tuesday will be the closest to Earth during its full phase until the full moon of December 2026. It will appear 14% larger in diameter and 30% brighter than the year’s smallest full moon in September. It’s also being called a ‘super snow moon’ because the full moon in February is termed a snow moon in some cultures.

According to NASA, the Moon will be closest to Earth for its orbit at 4:04am EST (2:34pm IST) on February 19 but the full moon will be at 10:54am EST (9:24pm IST) on February 19. Although in India, you won’t be able to see the Moon at its closest because it is falling during the day, the full moon will be visible in the country. At 9:24pm IST, you can look to the sky and enjoy the sight.