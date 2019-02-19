T.P Chandrasekharan Murder: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Justifies Kunjananthan

Two Congress workers were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. FIR Report revealed it politically motivated the murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack. The ones who have been arrested so far are all party members or party sympathisers. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan while speaking to media promised that if party members are involved in the issue, strong action will be initiated against the. But then he also used the opportunity to support Kunjananthan, one of the culprit in T P Chandrasekharan’s murder.

“Do you think everyone framed as a culprit actually happens to be the real offender? You think so because you never had such a situation, only experience teaches you the real thing. Party is fully convinced that Kunjanathan is innocent in T.P Chandrasekharan’s murder. UDF made Kunjanathan a culprit” said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.