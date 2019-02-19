KeralaLatest News

T.P Chandrasekharan Murder: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Justifies Kunjananthan

Feb 19, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Two Congress workers were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. FIR Report revealed it politically motivated the murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack. The ones who have been arrested so far are all party members or party sympathisers. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan while speaking to media promised that if party members are involved in the issue, strong action will be initiated against the. But then he also used the opportunity to support Kunjananthan, one of the culprit in T P Chandrasekharan’s murder.

“Do you think everyone framed as a culprit actually happens to be the real offender? You think so because you never had such a situation, only experience teaches you the real thing. Party is fully convinced that Kunjanathan is innocent in T.P Chandrasekharan’s murder. UDF made Kunjanathan a culprit” said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Tags

Related Articles

popular-actress-escapes-molestation-attempt

Popular actress escapes from a molestation attempt

Mar 15, 2018, 05:08 pm IST

Daring motorbike adventure of man and his animal friend from Germany to Dubai went viral

Dec 12, 2017, 03:59 pm IST

Bollywood Sensational Actress Nushrat Bharucha raises hotness on Cover Pic: See

Aug 3, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

Check out today’s petrol price in Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 12, 2018, 07:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close