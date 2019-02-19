Union Cabinet approves MoU between Korea and India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the proposal for signing an MoU between South Korea’s National Police Agency and Ministry of Home Affairs on combating trans-national crime and for developing police cooperation.

The proposed MOU aims to improve the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention and suppression of crimes including crime relating to terrorism and trans-national organized crime and to establish a framework for enhancing cooperation between the officials of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies of the two countries, an official statement said.