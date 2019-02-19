Latest NewsIndia

Union Cabinet approves MoU between Korea and India

Feb 19, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the proposal for signing an MoU between South Korea’s National Police Agency and Ministry of Home Affairs on combating trans-national crime and for developing police cooperation.

The proposed MOU aims to improve the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention and suppression of crimes including crime relating to terrorism and trans-national organized crime and to establish a framework for enhancing cooperation between the officials of intelligence and law-enforcement agencies of the two countries, an official statement said.

Tags

Related Articles

Withdraw cases against Army or face consequences, Subramaniam Swamy warns Mehbooba Mufti

Jan 30, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

Airtel’s network down in Delhi-NCR,users unable to make calls and texts

Jul 7, 2017, 10:31 pm IST

BREAKING NOW-US Secretary Tillerson arrived in India: met Sushma Swaraj

Oct 25, 2017, 01:46 pm IST

BJP chief Yediyurappa about an ‘ElectionHindu ‘in Karnataka

Feb 10, 2018, 06:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close