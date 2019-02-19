Vivo launches U1 with waterdrop notch display : Price and Specs

Vivo has launched U1 smartphone in the Chinese market. The Vivo U1 is seen to sport a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, and comes with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The highlight of the smartphone is that it packs a large 4,030mAh battery. Vivo recently also launched its iQoo sub-brand and has now started teasing the first phone’s arrival in the Chinese market as well.

Vivo U1 is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It has been made available in Starry Black, Purple, and Aurora Red colour options and is already on sale via the Vivo e-Shop in China.

The phone sports a waterdrop notch, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint sensor, and volume and power buttons on the right edge of the device.

Vivo U1 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo U1 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1. It features a 6.2-inch HD (720×1520 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is offered at up to 64GB with the option to expand memory via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the Vivo U1 sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically with one 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor as well. Features include Panorama, beauty, AR shoot, and more.

The phone packs a 4,030mAh battery, measures 155.1×75.09×8.28mm, and weighs 163.5 grams. Connectivity options on the Vivo U1 include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS and more. As mentioned, there is a rear fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock support as well.