Attukal Pongala festival- Myths and beliefs

One belief is that the goddess has killed the cruel monster ‘Mahisha’ and has been invited by the devotees with a Pongala. Another predominant myth or belief of Pongala is related to Kannaki, the heroine of Silappathikaram. It is believed that Kannaki has fired the entire Madhura city with her naked eyes and the women community made her ease by offering Pongala. So on every Pongala day, lakhs of women devotees offer pongala to the goddesses.

Beliefs behind Attukal Pongala

For Attukal Pongala, women mainly use earthen pots, raw rice, ghee, sugar, coconut etc. In this the earthern pots an raw rice represents earth or Bhumi which is one among the ‘Panchabhutha’. Water required for Pudding represents ‘Jalam’. Fire to boil the pongala pudding represents ‘Agni’ and it made the open atmosphere below the sky which represents ‘Vayu’ and ‘Akasham’. So Attukal Pongala is the combination of ‘Pancha Bhuthas’. It is a belief that Pongala should be prepared in new earthen pots. So pot sellers will arrive in Ananthapuri long days before Attukal Pongala.

Kuthiyottam and Thalappoli

Kuthiyottam and Thalappoli are the two major events in Attukal Pongala. Boys below 12 years old are only eligible for Kuthiyottam. They have to live in the temple for last 7 days before the festival starts. They have to bow in front of the goddess for 1008 times. They have to do some special roles in Attukal Pongala day

Similar way, girls below 10 years have also some programs. That is known as Thalappoli. This will again be done on the Pongala day itself. Young girls have to wear new dresses with a flower crown in their head and have to move around the deity of the goddesses. It is believed that Thalappoli will bring joy and a healthy life.