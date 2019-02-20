Check out your daily horoscope for February 20, 2019

Check out today’s predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being close to others – perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now. You can start a new initiative and you will be surprised to see support from all aspects of life.

Taurus

People will follow you. You may meet some special person who can give you understanding on importance of life and goals. Your spiritual nature and parental support will help you a lot today

Gemini

Career and ambition may be taken care of tomorrow. After all, home is where your shelter, solace and rest lie. Spend time with family and loved ones and just enjoy the day. Why don’t you take a break and go out for short trip? Your social life will bring you joy and recognition.

Cancer

Friends and associates may give advice, which will be beneficial for you. Your diplomacy and peace approach will be useful to handle your opponent’s today. It is better to lie low and avoid any conflicts. There may be a lot of activity in your love life.

Leo

You would be able to manage your relationship better and even your opponents will be comfortable with you today. Be careful and cautious when going for new initiative or new investments. People of opposite sex may want to have some romantic outing with you.

Virgo

You might forget to look in some critical points that might put you in future financial or legal risk. Your hormones are out in full force and you will be drawing attention of people. Your partner may get worried and spend more of your time to calm your partner nerves. Overall it is a good day, but you need to be on your guard.

Libra

Slight indecision in person’s attitude may result in delay. Only you can handle some extremes. Keep yourself cool. Your love life will be passionate and enduring today in evening. Have fun and just go with the flow. Your loved ones will look up to you for direction in learning higher knowledge.

Scorpio

You have an abundance of physical energy and self-confidence right now but wise and careful when you are investing. There may be some disharmony in your domestic life. For those who are in artistic fields will have a good flow of money today.

Sagittarius

Your mind will be an emotional rollercoaster. You will look to your elders and they will look for your emotional support. You seem to care less about outside approval, and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before.

Capricorn

Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. Don’t be reckless and sign any legal document without full and through study on agreements. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now. Your family will be supportive of you and take care of your needs.

Aquarius

Those in love it is interesting time to be with your partner and you may get to know things about your partner that was not known to you before. Your children will be source of joy. The atmosphere at the work place of someone special may have to be given a serious hearing. Keep your patience and the more compassionate you are, sweeter will be your love life.

Pisces

If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well. Control your ego and self-esteem as you need mental balance to handle lot of challenging task as the day progresses.