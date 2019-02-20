World cup not bigger than our country, India shouldn’t play with Pakistan,says Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said that India should not be playing Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup.

In wake of the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama, where over 40 CRPF jawans lost their life, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan had said there would be nothing to worry about if India decides to forfeit the match against Pakistan in Manchester on 16 June, as they have a strong unit to win rest of their matches.

Azhar echoed his thoughts. “If we are not playing Pakistan in bilateral series, we should not play them anywhere. I agree with Harbhajan, the World Cup cannot be bigger than the country,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

In the wake of the Kargil War, Azharuddin had lead India to a win over Pakistan during the 1999 World Cup.

“There was tension…there was the war on. We were scared the spectators would start fighting. When we won, the soldiers celebrated. If you play Pakistan, play everywhere. Otherwise, don’t play them anywhere. ICC and BCCI should resolve this quickly,” he said.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack in Pulwama on 14 February.