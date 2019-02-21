Actor Fawad Khan Denies Polio Vaccine to His Daughter, FIR Filed Against Him

A case was registered against famous Pakistani actor Fawad Khan after his family denied anti-polio drops to his children. An FIR was registered at the Faisal Town police station, reported Geo News.

According to the report, the administration booked six people, including the actor, over the charge. Polio drive is in full swing in Pakistan as the country is still not polio free. Four of the cases were filed at Faisal Town police station and two at the Model Town police station.

Spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Polio taskforce Babar Bin Data said: “Mrs. Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from the UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine.”