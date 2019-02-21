Latest NewsInternational

Actor Fawad Khan Denies Polio Vaccine to His Daughter, FIR Filed Against Him

Feb 21, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Less than a minute

A case was registered against famous Pakistani actor Fawad Khan after his family denied anti-polio drops to his children. An FIR was registered at the Faisal Town police station, reported Geo News.

According to the report, the administration booked six people, including the actor, over the charge. Polio drive is in full swing in Pakistan as the country is still not polio free.  Four of the cases were filed at Faisal Town police station and two at the Model Town police station.

Spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Polio taskforce Babar Bin Data said: “Mrs. Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from the UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine.”

Tags

Related Articles

Atleast 20 killed car bomb as hits bank In south Afghanistan

Jun 22, 2017, 03:00 pm IST

Mothers run this market- IMA Keithel

May 13, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

Age has not been able to affect even a little bit of Kareena Kapoor’s ethereal beauty; See these pics to believe it!

Feb 5, 2018, 10:05 am IST

Do you Know Who is the Highest Paid Malayalam Celebrity in Forbes List?

Dec 6, 2018, 06:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close