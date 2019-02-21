Latest NewsIndia

Congress weakening morale of armed forces accuses BJP

Feb 21, 2019, 09:05 pm IST
BJP today alleged that the Congress is weakening the morale of the armed forces. senior Party leader and Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, the whole country is united and standing firmly with the forces after the Pulwama attack, but the Congress is indulging in low level of politics.

Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged the expressions may vary but the tone of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Congress spokesperson is same. He asked the Congress party not to work to break the morale of the army.

Prasad said, there is a fundamental difference between the thinking of BJP and the Congress. He said, all the Union Ministers attended the funeral of the brave martyrs, but the party believes that the country should not stop and the development works should be continued.

Prasad said, in the last four years 728 terrorist were neutralized and India will continue its fight against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

