Fire Accident: Death toll rises to 81

In Bangladesh, the death toll has risen to 81 in a fire accident at Chawkbazar area of state capital Dhaka. A massive fire ripped through several multi-storey buildings at a chemical warehouse on the ground floor of the five-storey building. The blaze may have started with a gas cylinder and quickly spread through the building where chemicals were stored.

As per local media reports, the main gate of one of the buildings was locked, leaving its residents trapped, unable to escape the blaze. Over 50 people, including women and children, were also injured in the incident.