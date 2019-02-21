Girl Gets Rape Threats For her Posts on Kashmiris

In the wake of the Pulwama attack, a teenage girl from Kolkata had put a post on Facebook highlighting the plight of Kashmiris. The post came on February 15, and the class 12 girl condemned the Pulwama attack but also highlighted the daily hardships of Kashmiris. She was then trolled and allegedly threatened with rape for her Facebook post.

She said some people asked her to leave the country and go to Pakistan in reply to her post, and others threatened rape and dire consequences.

“Initially, after receiving the threats, I had deleted my post. But after I came to know that some youths were looking for me, I decided to delete my Facebook account. I did not go to school for the last two days,” she told PTI.

The girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday and Police has promised her all the help she needs.