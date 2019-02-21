Gold & Silver Rate: Gold rate goes up

Gold prices today rose Rs 360 to Rs 34,830 per 10 gram at the bullion market on increased buying from local jewellers. Silver, however, fell by Rs 140 to Rs 41,660 a kg on decreased offtake by industrial units.

Globally, gold was trading lower at $ 1,338.31 an ounce and silver moved marginally down to 15.98 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities advanced by Rs 360 each to Rs 34,830 and Rs 34,680 per 10 gram, respectively. The gold prices on Wednesday had dropped Rs 210. Sovereign gold also rose by Rs 200 to Rs 26,600 per piece of 8 gram.

On the other hand, silver ready declined by Rs 140 to Rs 41,660 a kg, while weekly-based delivery decreased by Rs 51 to Rs 40,501 a kg. However, silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 83,000 for buying and Rs 84,000 for selling of 100 pieces.