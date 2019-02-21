Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Gold & Silver Rate: Gold rate goes up

Feb 21, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Gold prices today rose Rs 360 to Rs 34,830 per 10 gram at the bullion market on increased buying from local jewellers. Silver, however, fell by Rs 140 to Rs 41,660 a kg on decreased offtake by industrial units.

Globally, gold was trading lower at $ 1,338.31 an ounce and silver moved marginally down to 15.98 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities advanced by Rs 360 each to Rs 34,830 and Rs 34,680 per 10 gram, respectively. The gold prices on Wednesday had dropped Rs 210. Sovereign gold also rose by Rs 200 to Rs 26,600 per piece of 8 gram.

On the other hand, silver ready declined by Rs 140 to Rs 41,660 a kg, while weekly-based delivery decreased by Rs 51 to Rs 40,501 a kg. However, silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 83,000 for buying and Rs 84,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags

Related Articles

Men’s Hockey WC 2018: Belgium beat Netherlands

Dec 16, 2018, 11:44 pm IST

Supreme Court orders Pak PM Imran Khan’s sister to pay Rs 2,940 crores as fine

Dec 13, 2018, 04:58 pm IST
M. Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi’s Burial To Take Place At Marina Beach; Case To Resume In Court at 8 AM

Aug 8, 2018, 06:43 am IST

Rajasthan state budget focuses on curbing unemployment; Offers freebies to students

Feb 13, 2018, 02:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close