India urges to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence

India has questioned the functioning of Pakistan’s notorious military courts and urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, which is based on an extracted confession.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Deepak Mittal, urged the ICJ judges yesterday to annul the decision of the military court and restrain Pakistan from giving effect to the death sentence.

Making the final submission in the ICJ on the third day of the hearing, he requested the judges to release Jadhav and ensure his safe passage to India. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism after a closed trial in April 2017.